Pakistan’s COVID 19 cases continue downward trend

Pakistan reported less than 13,600 active coronavirus cases for the first time in almost a year on Thursday morning.

After 41,240 tests were taken in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reported 363 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the country’s overall case count to 1,283,223.

In the previous 24 hours, 1,000 more instances have been recovered, bringing the total number of active cases to 13,538. Over the last four days, the number of active cases has steadily decreased. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 1,240,995 patients have recovered.

In the meantime, NCOC reported additional 13 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 28,690. The number of crucial cases is also on the decline, with 998 instances currently on the books.

The country’s overall optimism percentage is 0.88 percent.

Pakistan is reporting an average of 356 new infections each day, which is 6% higher than the peak – the highest daily average was reported on June 17.

So far, the country has given out at least 121,470,994 doses of COVID vaccine. Assuming that each person requires two doses, that would be enough to vaccinate around 28% of the country’s population.

Pakistan delivered an average of 333,012 dosages per day over the past week reported. At that rate, administering enough dosages for another 10% of the population will take another 131 days.