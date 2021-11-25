Daily Times

People in dire straits as majority petrol pumps remain closed

KARACHI: On Thursday (today), the majority of the petrol pumps across the country will remain close as petroleum dealers went on a nationwide strike for an unknown period in protest against low-profit margin, troubling commuters and motorists.

The petrol pumps are shut in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and other cities of the country. Meanwhile, on Wednesday citizens rushed to petrol pumps to fill the tanks of their vehicles.

The petroleum dealers are demanding an increase of up to six per cent from the current three per cent in their profit margin.

“Petrol pumps across the country will remain closed today,” said the Petroleum Dealers Association secretary. “The government did not accept our demands. Till the government does not increase the dealers’ margin to 6%, we will not negotiate with them,” he added.

Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Shell Pakistan, HASCOL, and Gas and Oil (GO) Pakistan have announced that their Company Owned and Company Operated (COCO) stations will stay open during the strike.

List of petrol pumps that will stay open during the strike:

KARACHI

  • Clifton road Karachi
  • SD/2 block akda scheme no-2 North Nazimabad
  • S.11, Korangi, Karachi
  • P-I main Khyaban-e-Ittehad, karachi
  • Abdullah Shah Ghazi Clifton Karachi
  • 28 A-9, Main Korangi Road, Karachi
  • Near KDA workshop Shahrah-e-Faisal

QUETTA

  • Quetta Chaman Road

PESHAWAR

  • KHYBER ROAD, PESHAWAR CANTT
  • M/S METRO F/S G.T. ROAD PESHAWAR
  • NEAR D.C OFFICE MARDAN

RAWALPINDI

  • PAK SECRETARIAT ISLAMABAD
  • 13 CAPITAL ISLAMABAD
  • AIRPORT ROAD CIVIL LINES RAWALPINDI
  • 3A THE MALL RAWALPINDI
  • DIPLOMATIC ENCLAVE ISLAMABAD

SUKKUR

  • LARKANA BY PASS ROAD, DEH
  • NEAR AYUB GATE SUKKUR

MULTAN

  • MULTAN BYE PASS AT MOUZ
  • NEAR PUL MAUJ DARYA MULTAN

HYDERABAD

  • Sanghar Road

FAISALABAD

  • LIAQUAT ROAD FAISALABAD

