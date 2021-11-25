People in dire straits as majority petrol pumps remain closed

KARACHI: On Thursday (today), the majority of the petrol pumps across the country will remain close as petroleum dealers went on a nationwide strike for an unknown period in protest against low-profit margin, troubling commuters and motorists. The petrol pumps are shut in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and other cities of the country. Meanwhile, on Wednesday citizens rushed to petrol pumps to fill the tanks of their vehicles. The petroleum dealers are demanding an increase of up to six per cent from the current three per cent in their profit margin. “Petrol pumps across the country will remain closed today,” said the Petroleum Dealers Association secretary. “The government did not accept our demands. Till the government does not increase the dealers’ margin to 6%, we will not negotiate with them,” he added. Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Shell Pakistan, HASCOL, and Gas and Oil (GO) Pakistan have announced that their Company Owned and Company Operated (COCO) stations will stay open during the strike. List of petrol pumps that will stay open during the strike: KARACHI Clifton road Karachi SD/2 block akda scheme no-2 North Nazimabad S.11, Korangi, Karachi P-I main Khyaban-e-Ittehad, karachi Abdullah Shah Ghazi Clifton Karachi 28 A-9, Main Korangi Road, Karachi Near KDA workshop Shahrah-e-Faisal QUETTA Quetta Chaman Road PESHAWAR KHYBER ROAD, PESHAWAR CANTT M/S METRO F/S G.T. ROAD PESHAWAR NEAR D.C OFFICE MARDAN RAWALPINDI PAK SECRETARIAT ISLAMABAD 13 CAPITAL ISLAMABAD AIRPORT ROAD CIVIL LINES RAWALPINDI 3A THE MALL RAWALPINDI DIPLOMATIC ENCLAVE ISLAMABAD SUKKUR LARKANA BY PASS ROAD, DEH NEAR AYUB GATE SUKKUR MULTAN MULTAN BYE PASS AT MOUZ NEAR PUL MAUJ DARYA MULTAN HYDERABAD Sanghar Road FAISALABAD LIAQUAT ROAD FAISALABAD