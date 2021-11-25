Khokhar appreciates govt action against substandard LPG equipment producers

Liquefied Petroleum Gas Distributors Association (LPGDA) Chairman Irfan Khokhar has appreciated the government measures taken to tighten noose around the factories producing illegal and substandard LPG cylinders, bowsers and other equipment.

“Now, all illegal factories and manufacturers of substandard LPG equipment will be sealed immediately,” he told APP quoting a notification of the Regional Department of Explosives, Lahore.

He said that a massive crackdown would be carried out against all such unauthorized factories Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala divisions and Okara, under which substandard equipment would be confiscated, besides imposing fines and registering cases in line with non-bailable sections.

Khokhar said that the LPGDA would fully support the government measures to purge the society of such elements playing with the lives of innocent citizens. Recently, he said, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) teams in collaboration with district management last month seized around 10 substandard browsers from a factory operating at the Lahore Ring road.

He termed the operation ‘historic’ and ‘successful’ as the unearthing of such illegal factories was putting life and property of the public at risk for their monetary gains.

Khokhar said that the sealed factory was operating without an OGRA license and other requirements. He said that the LPG industry was flourishing in the country due to the remedial measures taken by the incumbent government, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to an official document available with APP, OGRA issued around 36 licenses, during nine months from July-March 2021, aimed at promoting the LPG sector and ensuring the provision of environment-friendly fuel.