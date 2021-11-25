There should be interprovincial trade and transportation of sugar and sugar cane, FPCCI President Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo argued. This would eliminate price and availability discrepancies between different provinces of the country.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo believes that market forces can stabilise the sugar market if they are allowed to operate under fair and transparent conditions.

The head of the FPCCI has argued that no government can continue to regulate and subsidise any major commodity for an indefinite period of time or for an indefinite expenditure cap. According to him, 60pc of sugar consumption in the United States is done by commercial consumers, which is a healthy competitive environment. As Pakistan’s chronic food inflation has doubled in the past few years alone, he said, the only real-world, efficient, consumer-friendly, and sustainable solution is healthy competition and free market access.

An FPCCI vice president said that the price of sugar will continue to fluctuate and increase inflationary pressures if the sugar cane crops of different provinces remain confined to their respective provinces. In addition, he said, the free market is the best way to deal with the volatility in wheat flour prices.

A bumper crop of sugar is expected during the current crushing season, according to Adeel Siddiqui. In any case, he added, opening provincial borders to sugar cane transportation will help bring sugar prices down significantly and relieve the general public in general.

As the President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo is prepared to mediate between the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA), the government, and the PSMA in order to reach a mutually beneficial solution to the issue of restricted sugar movement within provinces.

It is imperative that the Ministry of Finance & Revenue and Food Security & Research work together to avoid future sugar crises in the country and save precious foreign exchange reserves by creating an enabling environment for the domestic sugar industry, according to Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo of the International Monetary Fund.