Bitcoin inches up to $56,514 as cryptos trade mixed

The cryptocurrency market ended the days-long losing streak on Wednesday, with the market capitalisation gaining 0.8 percent to reach $2.69 trillion as of 1125 hours GMT.

The largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin edged up by 0.47 percent to reach $56,514. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest cryptocurrency has reached 1.06 trillion.

Ether, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, gained 3.07 percent to reach $4,275. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $502 billion.

However, XRP price decreased by 0.66 percent to reach $1.03. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $103.3 billion after this decrease.

Likewise, Cardano (ADA) price went down by 5.46 percent to reach $1.68. Its market capitalisation has reached $55 billion with this decrease.

Following suit, Dogecoin (DOGE) price went down by 3.01 percent to reach $0.218. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of doge has reached $28.8 billion.

Meanwhile, a proposal to ban all private cryptocurrencies has been added to the agenda of India’s parliament, just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi argued things like Bitcoin could end up in the “wrong hands” and “spoil our youth.”

The bill would create a framework for an official digital currency and “prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India,” according to Tuesday’s announcement by India’s house of representatives. It will be on the legislature’s agenda when it convenes for the winter session on November 29.

India’s previous ban on cryptocurrency was overturned in April 2020, leading to a booming cryptocurrency market. While no official data is available, industry estimates have put the number of crypto investors in India between 15 and 20 million people, with holdings worth up to $5.4 billion.

The government in New Delhi has been less enthusiastic, however. Last week, PM Modi said it was “important that all democratic nations work together” on cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, and “ensure it does not end up in wrong hands, which can spoil our youth.”

India’s central bank has expressed “serious concerns” about private cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ether, and said in June it was working on its own digital currency, to be introduced by the end of the year.

China effectively banned Bitcoin in September, outlawing all crypto-related trading activities at home and banning foreign exchanges from doing business with the mainland investors.