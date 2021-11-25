Nurettin Sonmez honoured for giving life to the character of Bamsi

Turkish actor Nurettin Sonmez has expressed his excitement after winning ‘Ayakl? Gazete Ödül’ award for giving life to the character of ‘Bams? Beyrek’ in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Taking to Instagram, Bamsi shared his adorable photo with trophy from the recent award ceremony with a heartfelt note.

He said, “7 Years …. For an actor, it is a great chance and a great adventure that the character he plays starts at the age of 25 and ends at the age of 70. I also experienced this chance and love with beauty.

“It was an honour and a joy to be crowned with such an award after giving life to the character of “Bams? Beyrek” with life, start and great love….”

He further said, “Tonight and with this award, I am wrapping the character of “Bams? Beyrek” in velvet and placing it in the most beautiful room of my heart. …”

“With this night, I bid farewell to all the precious hearts who follow me as “Bams? Beyrek” and identify me with this character I play again. , I continue to wink with joy…

“I would like to thank everyone who exists with their sincerity…”