Four killed in school in troubled anglophone Cameroon

Three students and a teacher were killed Wednesday at a school in a western Cameroon region gripped by conflict between the armed forces and anglophone separatists, state TV said.

A secondary school in the Southwest Region was targeted for “murderous attacks by unidentified individuals,” CRTV news channel said.

In addition to the four dead, several people were being given hospital treatment, it said.

“The defence and security forces are currently carry out a sweep to search for the assailants,” it said.

Roger KaffoFokou, secretary of the National Union of Secondary School Teachers (SNAES), told AFP that “three students were shot dead. A wounded teacher also died while she was being taken to hospital.”

“Armed men arrived at the school. They opened fire and threw explosives into the classrooms,” the head of a local civil society group told AFP.

Cameroon’s Southwest and neighbouring Northwest regions are home to English-speakers who comprise around a fifth of Cameroon’s 22 million people.

Years-long grievances over perceived discrimination at the hands of the francophone majority flared into a declaration of independence on October 1, 2017.

Armed separatists launched attacks on the security forces, triggering a violent crackdown.