UMT hosts Cooperative Education Program

The UMT Office of Corporate Linkages and Placement (OCLP) organized Cooperative Education Program (COOP) which was attended Dr. Tahir Mehmood Hayat, CEO of DiamerBhasha Consultant Groups (DBCG), Mr. Khalid Naqi Director OCLP, Dean School of Engineering, and large number of students.

Dr. Tahir Mehmood Hayat met with Rector UMT, Dr. Asif Raza, and conversed the way forward to create “Work-Ready Graduates”. They discussed the responsibility of academia and the role that needs to be played by the industry in order to strengthen the industry-academia linkages. Dr. Tahir Mehmood Hayat said that “The COOP Program initiative by UMT will polish the skill set along with technical knowledge in the participants”.

Rector UMT, Dr. Asif Raza shared that the industry needs to take responsibility and bring students on board at an early stage of their academic journey. He further emphasized that this is the only way of producing a trained human resource according to the company’s requirements. “All we need is the academia and industry to hold hands in this regard to meet the challenges of I.R4.0; said Rector UMT.