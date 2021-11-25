PML-N’s Moment of Reckoning

This business about mysterious audio and video leaks needs to be sorted before it causes any more damage. The way some quarters have presented video clippings of speeches of former CJP Saqib Nisar seems to show that the earlier audio leaks were deliberately cut out and pieced together to give a very different, and loaded, meaning goes to show that there is much more to this episode than meets the eye. For such things to happen before crucial court hearings of PML-N bigwigs is also becoming a habit and it needs to be settled, once and for all, whether or not there is a very direct, and possibly manipulative, link between the two. Therefore, the sooner the apex court takes notice of this, the sooner political controversies and questions about the impartiality of the judiciary will come to an end.

It also seems that the time is fast coming when the PML-N leadership will grow weary of the tendency of some senior members of the party, mainly the vice president, to indulge in this childish, and indeed very dangerous, kind of politics. Because some of the things Maryam Nawaz and her close aides are doing are not doing former PM Nawaz Sharif or the PML-N any favours. Instead, they are making the whole party controversial, which could and most likely will backfire very badly at the next election, which is not very far away so there will not be much time to undo the damage that is being done right now.

The Sharifs are old hands at politics, especially when it comes to not-so-desirable kinds of confrontations. Therefore, they ought to understand better than most people just which path some of the fresh blood in the party is taking them on. It is because of their own actions that their position regarding championing freedom of speech and expression is now so badly compromised. Maryam has already caused her party, and her father, more harm than good. Perhaps someone in her own party will pull the plug on her ambitions before it is too late. This is indeed PML-N’s moment of reckoning. *