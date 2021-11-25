New Delhi’s Flight of Shame

They say, very rightly, that if wishes were horses beggars would ride them. And so in its desperation New Delhi went begging for some cheap fame and recognition the other day as it made up a story about the Indian air force’s gallantry during the February 2019 dogfight in Pakistani airspace, when in fact it lost two fighter jets and got one of its pilots captured. That the pilot, the infamous Wing Commander Abhinandhan, was released as a goodwill gesture only underscored Islamabad’s desire for peace in the region. Yet the way in which India has spun lies around the episode, and bestowed its country’s third-highest military award on Abhinandhan for made up bravery when in fact none was displayed, makes a mockery of not just the truth but also respected military traditions around the world.

The claim that the Indians shot down at least one of Pakistan’s F-16s also flies in the face of investigations carried out by US officials and international experts whose audits found the aircraft stock not just complete but also without so much as a scratch. The ceremony where Abhinandhan was honoured and which featured both the prime minister and president of India, failed to mention for very obvious reasons that the Indian embarrassment over the episode was compounded by the fact that in utter shock and confusion their military also shot down one of their own helicopters that fateful February morning when the Pakistani air force was busy taking the Indian air force to the cleaners.

It’s a shame that Modi has reduced India to such antics in order to gain international attention. Yet the only attention they got amounted to ridicule and embarrassment before the entire international community. For here was an event where every participant, especially the person being honoured and the people honouring him, knew that it was a complete eyewash, yet they still pasted smiles on their faces and played along with the charade. The Pakistani foreign office, for its part, has done the right thing by scoffing at India’s fantasy and reminding it, just for good measure, that Pakistan stands just as ready to defend its frontiers as it did in February 2019. *