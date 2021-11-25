Remington Gladiators, Remington Stars victorious

LAHORE: Remington Gladiators and Remington Stars registered victories in the Super League Polo matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club Ground here on Wednesday. In the first match of the day, Remington Gladiators played well against Imperium Hospitality Panthers with a margin of 9-3.5. Agah Musa was the star from the winning side as he smashed in superb six goals while Ghulam Mustafa Monnoo banged in a brace and Muhammad Ali Malik one goal. From Imperium Hospitality Panthers, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage, MuneebMonnoo and Omer Ellahi Shaikh scored one goal apiece.

Remington Gladiators were off to a flying start as they hammered a hat-trick of goals in the first chukker to take 3-0 lead. They continued their good show in the second chukker as well as they added two more goals in their tally to enhance their lead to 5-0 while Imperium Hospitality Panthers opened their account with a field goal to reduce the margin to 5-1. They converted one more in the third chukker to further reduce the margin to 5-2 but it was all that they could get from the match as Remington Gladiators fired in four more goals to win the match by 9-3.5.

The second match of the day was contested between Remington Stars and Premier Holding Fighters by a close margin of 6-4.5. Hamza Mawaz Khan played hero’s role in Remington Stars win as he pumped in fabulous four goals while Muhammad Waheed and Basel Faisal Khokhar scored one goal each. From Team Premier Holding Fighters, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage, Adam Khan struck two goals while Ali Riaz converted one.Remington Stars dominated the match right from the word go as they thrashed in three goals in first chukker to take 3-0 lead. Premier Holding Fighters made their presence felt in the second and third chukkers by converting one goal in each chukker to reduce the margin to 3-2. Remington Stars then slammed in three more goals in the third and fourth chukkers to have a healthy 6-2 lead while Premier Holding Fighters struck one, thus Remington Stars win the encounter by 6-4.5.