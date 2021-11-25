LAHORE: The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) in collaboration with NAYZA, a sports accessories and clothing manufacturer, is organising the first National Open Javelin Throw Tournament on Nov 29 at the Punjab Stadium, Lahore. According to AFP secretary general Mohammad Zafar, after the phenomenal success of Pakistan’s javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem at the Tokyo Olympics it was decided to provide an opportunity to young and promising javelin throwers across the country so that they could show their talent. “Young and upcoming javelin throwers from all affiliated units of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan will participate in this one-day event,” Zafar said. The winners of the competition would be awarded handsome cash prizes and certificates, he added. “The AFP is striving to arrange frequent competitions and other activities for athletes and the rest of the athletics community of Pakistan. The federation will select a number of gifted javelin throwers for further grooming and training,” the AFP official added.













