Petroleum dealers to observe countrywide strike tomorrow due to low-profit margins

ISLAMABAD: On November 25 (tomorrow), the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) will stage a nationwide strike to protest inadequate profit margins.

A spokesperson for the association said that all petrol pumps across the country including Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed on Thursday.

We have no other option but to go on strike as the government has failed to meet the November 17 deadline for the fulfilment of our demands despite the assurance after which the November 5 strike was postponed.

He said the strike could extend to an “unspecified period” if the government continues to ignore the association’s demands.

This is the second time that the association has given a call for a strike in three weeks. They had made a similar announcement for November 5 but withdrew after a government team agreed to increase margins on the sale of petroleum products by 6% within a few days.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar stated that he is in contact with the Petroleum Dealers Association. ECC has already received a summary of their proposed revisions to their margins, and a decision will be made at its next meeting.