Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan, COAS emphasizes

Chief of Army Staff(COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called for global efforts once again to avert humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

He said this in a meeting on Wednesday with Mr Nigel Casey, Director to Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran for Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and UK’s Special Representative on Afghanistan and Pakistan (SRAP) at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including the recent developments in Afghanistan were discussed.

General Bajwa said that Pakistan values the role of UK in regional and global affairs. Pakistan looks forward to enhance the bilateral relationship, COAS said.

The COAS also reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people.

General Bajwa re-emphasized that “Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan”.