Maryam Nawaz ‘thanks’ media for analyses of leaked audio clip of Saqib Nisar

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz is addressing a press conference on a recently leaked audio clip that supposedly contains the voice of former Pakistani Chief Justice Saqib Nisar.

Referring to the media coverage regarding the leaked clips, she expressed her gratitude towards the media house that worked to check the authenticity of the leaked clip.

She said that the former CJP Nisar denied any connections with the clip earlier and said that he has nothing to do with the surfaced audio. Then he goes on to say that his audio from various occasions had been spliced together to create the clip.

Hence she showed her gratitude towards the TV channels that led him to admit that it’s his voice that’s spliced to create the clip.