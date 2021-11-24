Two soldiers martyred in Balochistan attack

On Wednesday, two Army soldiers got martyred after terrorists attacked a checkpost of security forces in the Balochistan area of Tump, Daily Times reported.

“A group of externally sponsored terrorists fired onto a checkpost of security forces established in general area Tump, Balochistan, to prevent the movement of these terrorists into built-up areas,” ISPR said.

ISPR further said that the security forces retreated in response with all the available weapons that resulted in heavy losses to the terrorists.

“During the engagement, however, two soldiers Sepoy Naseebullah, resident of Kharan, and Sepoy Insha Allah, resident of Lakki Marwat sacrificed their lives fighting valiantly,” said the ISPR.

The ISPR reminded that Pakistan’s security forces were determined to defeat such acts of cowardly terrorists that are hoping to disrupt “peace, stability and progress of Balochistan”.

This is the second time during this week that terrorists have attacked security forces in Balochistan.