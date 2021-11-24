Meetings to discuss I-voting, electronic voting to be conducted on daily basis

ISLAMABAD: The meetings of the newly constituted committee to discuss issues related to I-voting and electronic voting will be conducted on a daily basis. According to a tweet by the Ministry of Science and Technology, a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz to discuss issues related to I-voting and electronic voting after the successful passage of the Electoral Reforms Bill 2021. PM @ImranKhanPTI constituted a committee under chairmanship of Federal Minister for @MinistryofST Senator @shiblifaraz to discuss issues related to I-voting and electronic voting after successful passage of #ElectoralReforms Bill 2021.1/3#APPNews #EVM @PakPMO pic.twitter.com/rLvaflOdxj — APP 🇵🇰 (@appcsocialmedia) November 24, 2021 Furthermore, the other committee members include Minister for Railways Azam Swati, Minister for Information and Technology Syed Amin-ul-Haque, Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan and Attorney General of Pakistan. The first meeting was conducted yesterday in the Ministry of Science and Technology. Moreover, meetings will be conducted on a daily basis according to instructions of the prime minister, the tweet said.