Humanitarian aid: The United States says it will resume talks with the Taliban in Afghanistan next week

WASHINGTON: The US said on Wednesday that it will resume negotiations with the Afghan Taliban in Qatar next week to discuss, among other things, the war against terrorism and the country’s humanitarian catastrophe.

The US group will be led by Tom West, the US special envoy for Afghanistan, for the two-week talks, according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

The two sides will discuss “our vital national interests,” which include counterterrorism operations against the Islamic State group and Al-Qaeda, humanitarian assistance, Afghanistan´s devastated economy, and safe passage out of Afghanistan for US citizens and Afghans who worked for the United States during the 20-year war.

West met two weeks ago in Pakistan with representatives of the Taliban that seized power in August as US forces completed their withdrawal.

A first session between the two sides was held October 9-10 in the Qatari capital Doha, where US diplomats overseeing relations with Afghanistan transferred after the Taliban takeover.

West reiterated on Friday US conditions for the Taliban to receive US financial and diplomatic support: fight terrorism, install an inclusive government, respect the rights of minorities, women and girls, and provide equal access to educations and employment.

He said the United States would continue to have a dialogue with the Taliban and for now provide only humanitarian aid.

In an open letter to the US Congress last week, Amir Khan Muttaqi, the foreign minister of the Taliban administration, which is not recognised by the international world, appealed for the release of Afghan assets blocked by the US.