Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary celebrations to end today at Kartarpur

KARTARPUR: On Wednesday (today), the closing ceremony of the 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Devji will be held at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, Daily Times reported.

The yatrees from India and other parts of the world will reach Kartarpur today to attend the closing ceremony.

Sikh devotees who arrived via Kartarpur Corridor from India will leave today. The devotees from Canada, United States, UK and other countries will stay for a night at Kartarpur.

Indian Punjab’s Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Chann had also visited Kartarpur with members of his cabinet on Thursday to participate in the birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu also visited Kartarpur to attend the birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.

Indian authorities had announced to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor on the eve of the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. Pakistan in a good will gesture had already opened the Kartarpur Corridor and taken special measures to facilitate the pilgrims arriving in the country.

The Kartarpur Corridor, a visa-free crossing, allow Indian Sikhs to visit the temple in Pakistan where Guru Nanak died in 1539AD, was first opened in 2019 on Baba Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary.