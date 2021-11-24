SC adjourns Noor Mukadam murder trial case until Dec Ist

ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, the sessions court adjourned further hearing of Noor Mukadam murder case until December 1 at the request of the defence lawyers, Daily Times reported.

Zahir Jaffer and all other accused were present in the court of the additional sessions judge in the murder trial today. Zahir Jaffer’s counsel Zulqarnain Saleem Sikandar was also there in the court hearing.

The court recorded the statement of a prosecution witness, computer operator Muhammad Jabir, in today’s case proceedings.

Earlier, counsels of the accused filed a plea in court for providing complete video footage related to the murder.

Footage from the CCTV cameras at the residence of Zahir Jaffer, has emerged showing how the victim unsuccessfully tried to run away before being murdered cold-bloodedly in Islamabad.

The grisly murder, in which Mukadam was beheaded, took place on July 20 in Islamabad’s F-7 area. Noor is the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan’s ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.