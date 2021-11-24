Show-cause notices issued to Punjab, Sindh officials over denial of transfer orders

Under the rotation policy, 17 railway officials of Punjab and Sindh provinces refused the implementation of transfer orders in that concern the establishment division has issued notices to the officers.

However, all officers concerned have been directed to submit their response within seven days.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, rejecting a federal government’s direction for the transfer of top police officials from the province.

Moreover, the letter written to the premier said that the issue regarding the transfer of police officials came under discussion during the provincial cabinet meeting and it was decided to reject the transfer of four PAS officers and seven officers of BPS-20 from the province.

Murad Ali Shah pointed that legal formalities were violated with regard to the transfer of the top police officers as a key condition of consultation between the prime minister and the chief minister was neglected.

He said that the Sindh was already facing a lack of senior officials and there are only 22 police officials of the BPS-20 currently in the province.

“There is a need to increase the BPS-20 officials to 26 in the province,” the chief minister said while also demanding to appoint 20 more officials from Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS).