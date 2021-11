A freight train derailed near Hyderabad on Tuesday night, closing the Lahore-Karachi railway corridor.

A cargo train bound for Karachi from Rohri derailed near Allahdino Sand Railway Station in Hyderabad, causing closing of the Lahore-Karachi railway track.

Following the derailment of the freight train, all trains to and from Karachi were halted at several stops.

Staff and machinery were quickly rushed to the derailment scene. According to the source, the train track would be cleared very soon.