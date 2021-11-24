Only 5% Pakistanis say country moving in right direction: Survey

According to the latest survey done in November by research firm IPSOS Pakistan, 87 percent of Pakistanis believes the country is heading in the wrong direction.

1,100 people participated in the study.

According to the fourth quarterly Consumer Confidence Index study from IPSOS, 43 percent of Pakistanis believe inflation to be the country’s most serious concern.

Unemployment was named as Pakistan’s top-most and most concerning issue by 14% of respondents, while poverty was named as the most critical issue by 12%.

Only 5% of those who responded to the study said Pakistan’s economic situation was correct, while 46% said it was weak.

According to IPSOS, the main issue in Pakistan is inflation, which was named by 26% of Pakistanis in a recent poll. According to the survey, the number of people who consider coronavirus to be the most serious issue has dropped from 18% to 8%.

In terms of other difficulties, 5 percent of respondents mentioned the tax load, 4% rupee depreciation, 3% electricity pricing hikes, and 2% corruption, bribery, and nepotism as the country’s most pressing concerns. Load shedding was considered as the most serious issue by 2%, while departmental meddling in each other’s affairs was viewed as the most serious issue by 1%. Discrimination in the execution of the law was viewed as the most serious issue by 1%.

Inflation and economic troubles ranked first among all issues, according to the study. It also stated that the topics that most people are concerned about are raising prices and unemployment.

The number of Pakistanis who believe their country is heading in the wrong way is at an all-time high, with the highest percentage in 27 months. In response to the survey’s question on Pakistan’s present economic situation, 49 percent said it was “so-so,” while 46 percent said it was “weak.” Only 5% of respondents said the country’s economic situation is good.