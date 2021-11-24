Italy hits Amazon, Apple with 200m euro antitrust fine

Italy’s competition watchdog has imposed fines totaling over 200 million euros ($225 million) on Amazon and Apple on Tuesday in the latest action taken against US tech giants in Europe over their business practices. The watchdog ordered Apple to pay 134.5 million euros and e-commerce firm Amazon 68.7 million euros for infringing EU laws through restrictions that penalized sellers of Apple and Beat products. US big tech firms have faced a slew of antitrust challenges in Europe, an approach being watched closely by regulators in Washington, which has pledged to intensify scrutiny of the technology industry. The Italian watchdog said a 2018 deal between the two US companies had “barred official and unofficial resellers of Apple and Beats products from using Amazon. it, allowing the sale of those products in that marketplace only to Amazon and to selected parties in a discriminatory manner.” The aim had been to restrict the number of retailers and limit cross-border sales, it said.













