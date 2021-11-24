Graana.com observes record-breaking sales at Islamabad Open House

Transforming the real estate practices of Pakistan by successfully hosting open-houses nationwide, Graana.com record-breaking sales at the Islamabad Open House hosted at Amazon Outlet Mall.

Chairman IMARAT, CEO Graana.com Mr. Shafiq Akbar, and Group Directors Mr. Sharjeel A. Ehmer, and Mr. Arslan Javed, along with the management of the IMARAT Group, also attended the Open House event.

The event, held in accordance with all COVID-19 SOPs in check, recorded a massive turnout of prospective registered buyers, visitors, and walk-in families looking to avail of lucrative investment offers.

The session offered interactive opportunities, including VR technology for potential buyers, visitors, and walk-ins before investing in the top-selling real estate projects. The attendees were also thoroughly guided by expert real estate advisors.