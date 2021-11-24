Thrilling eliminator round inches closer to conclusion

PESHAWAR: The super exciting eliminator round of Ufone 4G Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Cup 2021 is underway with regional teams registering superb performances all along. DFA Abbottabad and DFA Swat clinched the coveted Super-8 spots after defeating their opponents in their respective matches.On Sunday, DFA Abbottabad went head-on against DFA Mansehra at Kunj Football Ground, Abbottabad to fight it out for the Super-8 slot. DFA Mansehra played a defensive knock in the first half as DFA Abbottabad started displaying an aggressive demeanor from the beginning. DFA Mansehra’s defenses however crumbled when Abbas Ali from DFA Abbottabad scored the first goal 27 minutes into the match, putting his team in a decisive lead. Both teams shifted gears and struggled to dominate the opposition but the rest of the match remained largely uneventful and DFA Abbottabad made it to the Super-8 round. On Monday, DFA Swat registered an impressive win over DFA Lower Dir at Grassy Ground, Mingora. The first half of the game was dominated by DFA Dir after Sheen Muhammad scored the first goal just 27 minutes into the match. As the teams continued to battle it out on the ground, Umar Hayat from DFA Swat successfully scored an equalizer. The game was decided on penalties where DFA Swat defeated DFA Upper Dir by 5-4.DFA Tank, DFA Bannu, DFA Karak, DFA Mardan, and DFA Charsadda have already qualified for the Super-8 stage of the competition from their respective regions. Ufone 4G Football Cup builds on the success of its previous editions which highlighted promising footballing talent in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, besides leveraging sports for youth empowerment.













