Mondelez launches first-ever 3D printer for Cadbury chocolates

Mondelez India recently inaugurated ‘The Purple Room’ – home to a 3D Cadbury chocolate printer that will allow people to curate their box of exquisite 3D chocolates.

The Cadbury experience zone is housed in the new, ultra-premium superstore Freshpik, which is located at the newly inaugurated Jio World Drive mall in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. ‘The Purple Room’ will offer people a premium chocolate experience by bringing a wide range of products and unique activities under one roof.

Commenting on the launch, Anil Viswanathan, senior director – marketing, Mondelez India, said, “Over the years, Mondelez India has created and grown the premium end of the chocolate market and owned the chocolate gifting space, with products like Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk, Cadbury Bournville, Cadbury Dark Milk, Cadbury Celebrations, etc. As the next leg to this journey, we are thrilled to introduce ‘The Purple Room’, a premium Cadbury experience zone, that also houses India’s first-ever 3D Cadbury chocolate printer.”

“Through this store, we aim to provide our consumers with a unique and memorable Cadbury chocolate experience. The zone not only showcases some of our much-loved products in the premium and gifting segment, but also helps us to elevate Cadbury’s premium credentials and generate brand love. With the country slowly inching back to normal and planning for the much-awaited festive season, the store is our way of giving consumers a ‘meetha’ start to the festivities.”

According to the brand’s team, ‘The Purple Room’, through its innovation, creativity and personalised solutions, elevates the experience and offers the consumers a new way of ‘shoppertainment’ engagement.

Shoppers will get to consume their favourite brands in a new avatar at the store. One can, for instance, enjoy original milkshakes made from Dairy Milk, Bournville, 5 Star and Oreo.

Taking the offerings up a notch, visitors can now also watch their favourite chocolate being made in the 3D machine. The store offers 28 chocolate designs in 3D. Shoppers can also experience Mondelez India’s consumer-centric campaign ‘Madbury’, by playing a simple game and creating their Cadbury version.