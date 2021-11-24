Is marriage on the cards for Rakul and Jackky Bhagnani in 2022?

For past few days’ rumours have been rife that the new lovebirds in town Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are set to tie the knot soon in 2022.

Well, the actress has now rubbished all the reports saying that marriage is not on cards anytime soon as she wants to concentrate on her career right now.

Speaking more about the same, she in an interview with Hindustan Times shared, “I spoke about my personal life because I had to. I choose to listen to things that I want to listen to. I choose to not get affected by things. I spoke about my personal life because I thought it was beautiful and I wanted to share it. A celeb’s life is always under scrutiny and that’s the flip side of being a public figure. I really don’t let the noise around me bother me. I do my job in front of the camera and I’ve my personal space off the camera.”

When asked if she’s tying the knot with Jackky, Rakul said, “Whenever that happens, I will share it like any other thing. Right now, I’m focusing on my career because that’s exactly what I am here for.”

For the unversed, the rumours sparked last month when the duo professed their love for each other and made it Instagram official on the occasion of Rakul Preet’s 31st birthday.

On the work front, Rakul has number of films in her kitty. She will be next seen in Jackky’s production, co-starring Akshay Kumar. Apart from this, she will be also seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Doctor G. Besides these, she even has ‘Thank God’ starring Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn and ‘Chhatriwali’ among others.