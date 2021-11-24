Top award to ‘downed’ Abhinandan a ‘classic case of fantasy’: FO

Pakistan Tuesday termed the gallantry award conferred on the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Abhinandan Varthaman a “classic case of Indian fabrication and pure fantasy” aimed at appeasing the domestic audience.

Abhinandan was captured by Pakistan in 2019 after his MiG 21 Bison aircraft was shot down by a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jet and later handed over to the India authorities at the Wagah border.

In a statement issued a day after Abhinandan was given the Vir Chakra medal by the Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said the move was done to “hide [India’s] embarrassment”.

“Pakistan categorically rejects the entirely baseless Indian claims that a Pakistani F-16 aircraft was shot down by an Indian pilot before he was captured by Pakistan in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in February 2019,” it read.

The statement noted that international experts as well as United States officials had already determined that no Pakistani F-16 aircraft was shot down on the day concerned after taking stock of the country’s F-16 aircraft.

“India’s insistence on propagating a lie that has been thoroughly exposed is ludicrous and nonsensical. Granting military honours for imaginary feats of gallantry is contrary to every norm of military conduct. By giving such award, also as an afterthought, India has only made a mockery of itself,” the statement added.

Recalling the events of Feb 27, 2019, the FO said two Indian aircraft were shot down – a MiG 21 Bison aircraft that fell down in AJK and an SU-30 aircraft that fell on the other side of the Line of Control (LoC). The pilot who ejected from the aircraft in AJK – Abhinandan – was captured by Pakistan and later handed over as a goodwill gesture.

In addition, the Indian Air Force in a “state of panic” shot down its own Mi-17 helicopter on the same day which it denied initially but accepted later, the FO recalled.

“Indian Air Force was completely outplayed on the day. It is obvious that India’s farcical story has no credibility whatsoever before the international community,” the statement said.

“Pakistan stands as ready and resolute to thwart any hostile designs as it was in February 2019. India would do well to learn a lesson from its botched attempt to violate Pakistan’s sovereignty and refrain from any misadventure in future,” the FO warned. The Foreign Office also condemned the arrest of human rights activist Khuram Parvez in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), reports APP.