IHC extends stay against Zardari’s indictment

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended the stay order against the indictment of former president Asif Ali Zardari in reference pertaining suspicious bank transaction of Rs8 billion.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq heard the appeal of Asif Ali Zardari against decision of accountability court dismissing his acquittal plea in above reference.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submitted its comments against the appeal of former president after this the court sought arguments from Zardari’s lawyer on December 14. Earlier, the accountability court had dismissed the petition of Asif Ali Zardari.

Meanwhile, AC-II adjourned hearing till December 13, on Ththa Water Supply reference connected with fake bank accounts scam. The hearing was adjourned without proceeding due to leave of AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan.

Meanwhile, an Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of ex-president and PPP’s co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari till December 14, in New York City apartment case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) this day submitted its comments against the bail petition and adopted the stance that no arrest warrant had been issued so far against the accused in above case. The ex-president was not wanted in investigation pertaining to the said property, it added.

The NAB said it had neither summoned ex-president nor he was asked to appear before investigation team.

After this, the court extended the pre-arrest bail of the accused till December 14, and sought arguments from respondents. AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the bail case of Asif Ali Zardari.

Earlier, IHC bench had instructed the petitioner to approach the relevant forum for the bail as the accountability court had been given powers to hear bail cases under amendments in NAB Ordinance.