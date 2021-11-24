Army ready to defend motherland at all costs

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Headquarters Lahore Corps. COAS was given detailed briefing on operational preparedness of the formation. COAS appreciated the Corps operational preparedness and measures taken against CORONA pandemic.

COAS also visited Lahore Medical College (LMC), Lahore. He laid the foundation stone of School of Allied Health Sciences (SAHS). While interacting with the students and faculty, COAS said that LMC has emerged as a leading College in Pakistan and is playing a pivotal role in producing Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) & BS (Honors) Medical Imaging Technology (MIT) of the highest caliber. He emphasised on the youth to strive for excellence while always seeking to optimally contribute for their country and service to humanity.

Later, COAS visited the forward troops in Bedian, where he was briefed by local Formation Commander. COAS expressed satisfaction over the high standard of operational readiness and morale of troops. While interacting with Officers and Troops, COAS said that we are a battle hardened Army that has rendered innumerable sacrifices in the line of duty and are ready to defend our motherland at all costs. During the visit Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz, Commander Lahore Corps was also present.