ECP constitutes committees to implement legislation on EVMs, I-Voting

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday constituted three separate committees to implement legislation on electronic voting machines (EVMs) and i-voting.

The Elections (second amendment) bill, 2021 was approved by the joint session of Parliament last week. Three committees have been constituted with one looking into its technical aspects, the second one determining the expenditure to be incurred on the process and the third one suggesting lacunas in the legislation and rules.

The technical committee headed by ECP secretary has been mandated to look into the working of the EVMs and internet voting. The committee would prepare a request for proposal and identify where they could be used.