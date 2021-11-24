CDA allocates Rs72.15 milion for development

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Tuesday decided to upgrade all the maraakiz to provide better facilities to citizens and allocated Rs72.15 million for the purpose.

According to a CDA statement, under this project upgradation and rehabilitation of footpaths, parking areas, street lights, sewerage, road carpeting, lane marking, curb stones and other development works would be carried out.

A sum of Rs4.90 million has been specified for upgradation of Sector F-6 Markaz, F-8 Markaz, I-8 Markaz, I-9 Markaz and I-10 Markaz. While Sector F-7 Markaz, G-6 Markaz and G-8 Markaz have a budget of Rs4.95 million.

Similarly, a budget of Rs4.75 million has been allocated for Sector F-10 Markaz and Rs4.85 million for F-11 Markaz, G-11 Markaz and G-7 Markaz approved by CDA management.

In addition, Rs4.80 million has been earmarked for upgradation of Sector G-9 Markaz and G-10 Markaz and a budget of Rs3.90 million has been allocated for I-11 Markaz

The CDA administration has directed the formations concerned to complete the upgradation work in all the Maraakiz of Islamabad in two months so that better facilities can be provided to the citizens especially the business community.

In another development, the CDA authorities have allotted a plot to the owner of a private school measuring 11 kanals in H-8 after revising the earlier calculated rate and reducing the amount to an astonishing Rs237.5 million.

A plot, which was allotted to the school in 2007-8 in F-11, was cancelled later as besides other issues the residents of F-11 were opposing the earmarking of it in the area. Later, on the direction of the court, the CDA heard the case again, restored the plot and shifted it to H-8, which is exclusively reserved for educational institutions.

However, the CDA decided to charge Rs84,716 per square yard which means that the allottee of the plot has to deposit Rs470 million in the CDA kitty to get the allotment letter.

In May, the CDA decided to charge the owner over 475m but later reduced the cost to Rs237.5 million.

The CDA Member Estate Naveed Illahi stated that the allotment. He said the estate wing on the recommendation of the finance wing got the rate revised as the earlier rate was not meant for school plots.

Director (Estate Management) Anwar Khan, who issued the final allotment letter, said that the allotment and said the plot was allotted on the basis of the rate calculated by the costing section of the finance wing in accordance with rules and regulations. He said it was an old case as the school was first allotted a plot in 2008 and charged as per the rate fixed for schools.