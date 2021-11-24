FOSPAH holds seminar on harassment at workplace

An awareness seminar against harassment at the workplace was held at the University of Engineering Technology (UET) in Peshawar on Tuesday to create awareness among the youth regarding harassment especially women.

Kashmala Khan, Federal Ombudsperson, Federal Ombudsmen Secretariat for Protection Against Harassment (FOSPAH) was the chief guest on the occasion. The event was attended by a large number of students and staff.

Kashmala said, FOSPAH was established in 2010 and has worked a lot in the field through online complaint registration. She informed the audience on how to approach FOSPAH for protection in case women face harassment at workplaces. She said FOSPAH is aimed to protect women so that they could work without any fear, adding, “that all of us have to stand up, speak up against harassment”.

She urged the students to get rid of fear and know their rights while working with men. She said, FOSPAH will ensure that women get justice provided that they are aware which institutions are to be approached for reporting. She urged the need to have a harassment committee at universities so that matters for timely solution of cases, adding, FOSPAH assures to extend free legal counseling support and register appeals.