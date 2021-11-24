139 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Tuesday said that during the last 24 hours, 139 confirmed cases of dengue were reported across the province, out of which 106 confirmed cases were reported from Lahore.

In a press statement, he explained that 12 dengue patients were reported from Rawalpindi, five from Faisalabad, four from Sargodha, two each from Sialkot and Gujranwala, one each from Chiniot, Kasur, Hafizabad, Khushab, Multan and Pakpattan.

He said that so far this year, 126 deaths due to dengue fever had been reported in Punjab, adding that in the last 24 hours, four deaths were reported all over the province.

Similarly, 23,866 confirmed cases of dengue were reported across the province this year, while 17,203 confirmed cases of dengue were reported from Lahore and a total of 1,215 patients were undergoing treatment in Punjab, out of which 888 patients were in Lahore hospitals while 335 patients were under treatment in other districts of Punjab.

In the last 24 hours, 324,632 indoor locations and 75,263 outdoor locations were checked across Punjab while larvae were destroyed at 282 locations.

In Lahore, 34,014 indoor places and 6,699 outdoor locations were checked for dengue larvae and 236 positive containers were destroyed.