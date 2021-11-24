LNG reference against Khaqan Abbasi adjourned

An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday adjourned hearing till November 30 in LNG reference against ex-prime minister Shahid Khaqab Abbasi, former finance adviser Miftah Ismail and others. The hearing of the case was adjourned without further proceeding due to the leaves of AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan. Ex-prime minister and other accused appeared before the court this day along with their legal team. It may be mentioned here that the co-accused in the case had challenged the maintainability of the reference after the amendments in NAB ordinance. The court had sought comments from the anti-graft body against the acquittal pleas of the accused.













