ENGRO Pakistan National Volleyball Championship 2021 set to kick off

ENGRO Pakistan National Volleyball Championship 2021 sponsors held a press conference at Sports Hall, Punjab Sports Complex on Tuesday.Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Yaqoob, Chairman Volleyball Federation Pakistan, said, “We warmly welcome the all main sponsors of the event and thank Trans Group/TPT & Blitz for supporting & promoting the game of volleyball to the next level by putting up this mega event in the history of Pakistan volleyball.

We can assure that the present sponsors and the future sponsors of volleyball will be very happy in their partnership with Pakistan Volleyball Federation as Volleyball is a very popular sport in every nook and corner of the country.Volleyball being one of the three largest sports of the world including football and basketball has 220 countries affiliated with International Volleyball Federation. Pakistan has a very respectable level on international level.Ch Iftikhar, President Volleyball Federation Pakistan, said, “I am extremely excited to hold the National Volleyball Championship 2021. All the departments and provinces 16 teams are participating in the tournament it will be a tough contest best of the best victorious. I am confident this tournament increase engagement & Interest among youth of Pakistan.”Rao Omar Hashim Khan said Trans Group is committed to the promotion of sports in Pakistan Trans Group has remained in fore front promoting sports and healthy activities among youth. “We are excited to be part of National Volleyball Championship 2021 and we hope that this event will help grow volleyball in Pakistan.”Moied Javed said, “We are delighted to manage the production of the National Volleyball Championship 2021. Once this game is televised it will generate interest and excitement. Our national players will be visible to all. I hope this effort will help to promote the game at all levels.”