TBTTP termed global success story at COP26: Zartaj

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Tuesday said the success of Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme (TBTTP) project was a major ecosystem restoration initiative of the government and was termed as a global success story during the global environmental moot (COP26) held at Glasgow past week. Addressing the one-day session organized by the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC), IUCN Pakistan and EMC Pakistan for the Private Sector’s orientation and engagement on REDD+ the Minister of State as chief guest underlined the untapped investment opportunities in the carbon stocks of the country. “The world has recognized the efforts of Pakistan for restoration of nature,” Zartaj underscored. She quoted that the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) of Pakistan have been presented by the MoCC at the COP26. Zartaj Gul apprised the private sector about the investment potential in Pakistan with a focus on reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation (REDD+) framework and the available Carbon Stock. She added that the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN Pakistan), Word Wild Fund for Nature (WWF Pakistan) and UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) would undertake the independent third party monitoring of the TBTTP.













