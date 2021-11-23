Islamabad High Court extends Asif Ali Zardari’s stay order

On Tuesday, the Islamabad High Court has extended the stay it had given to former president Asif Ali Zardari barring the lower court from detaining in suspicious transaction reference, Daily Times reported.

NAB submitted its reply to the court. The court directed Zardari’s lawyer Farooq H Naek to present his arguments during the next hearing.

The Islamabad High Court heard an appeal seeking acquittal of ex-president Zardari in suspicious transaction reference. The court extended the date of its order restraining the accountability court to indict the PPP co-chairman till Dec 14.

Meanwhile, Zardari has challenged the accountability court’s decision in which the AC had rejected his request for acquittal before his indictment.

A two-judge bench of the IHC comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice amir Farooq heard the case. The case was adjourned till Dec 14.