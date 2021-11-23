Dairy Farmers threatened to increase milk prices to Rs178.60 per litre

KARACHI: The dairy farmers association announced on Tuesday that per litre milk will cost Rs178.60 in Karachi and Hyderabad.

According to the Sindh Livestock Department, the price of milk has been set for Karachi and Hyderabad, and the official announcement will be made simultaneously with the declaration of the dairy producers’ organisation.

Furthermore, the department has fixed the per litre cost of production for milk at Rs133 for Karachi and Rs127 for the consumers in Hyderabad. The announcement for the increase in the price will be made in a few days.

On the other hand, the dairy and the cattle farmers association has announced that the new price of milk will be Rs178.60 per litre with a profit of Rs26.60 per litre, Rs19 fare charges per litre. The profit of wholesalers and retailers will also be included in the price of Rs178.60 per litre, the association added.

Warning the commissioner Karachi, the dairy farmers association said that they will jack up the price from November 24, if the city administration fails to release the notification.

Sources said that the Livestock department has prepared milk production costs for dairy farmers without public representation, consumer rights have been completely ignored in the production cost.

Dairy producers have been selling milk at Rs140 per litre instead of Rs94 per litre in defiance of court rulings.