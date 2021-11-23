Amid heavy inflation, prices of coffin have also increased

As Pakistan is facing heavy inflation, on Tuesday, the price of coffin clothes in Lahore has raised from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 while grave prepared by soil is available for Rs15,000 and rate of the cemented grave has been hiked to Rs 30,000 from Rs 10,000, Daily Times reported.

The provisions for life and death are getting out of the reach of the low income class. The coffin cloth could be bought for Rs 25,000 instead of Rs 1,000. The gravedigger charges Rs 15,000 now. The rate of the cemented grave has increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000.

In Hyderabad also, the prices of coffin cloth and the readymade grave have increased.

After an increase in prices of daily use items, electricity and petroleum, the prices of things needed to perform the last rites of a dead man have also gone up.

An increase of Rs500 has been registered in the price of coffin cloth while a readymade grave is available for Rs25,000 instead of Rs15,000.