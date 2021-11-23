‘Who is instructing whom, everything will come to light’, says Khaqan

On Tuesday, former prime minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqann has criticized the government after the American firm verified that it is the ex-CJP’s voice in the audiotape as earlier the government was insistent to prove that the tape was fake, Daily Times reported.

The senior PML-N leader asserted that one day, everything would be exposed. In the alleged audiotape, the former CJP was telling somebody that judges received instructions to target PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

“Who is instructing whom, everything will come to light,” he added.

Abbasi maintained that the PML-N had nothing to do with any ‘affidavit’ or ‘audio tape’ we were just demanding justice.

He insisted that the tape was original. He said if the PML-N had created this tape or affidavit to frame the former chief justice of Pakistan, then they should be punished and Ahmad Noorani should be punished for releasing it.

But if the authenticity of the tape proves, then the ex-CJP should be punished, he said adding if the top judge of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim was lying he should also be punished.

He was speaking to the media after attending a case against him in the accountability court in Karachi on Tuesday.

He maintained that NAB played an important role in the destruction of Pakistan’s economy. He said everybody was aware of the bad state of affairs in the country. He said inflation was on the rise and it spoke volumes of the failure and inefficiency of the Imran Khan government.

“Institutions should stop running courts and stop taking decisions of their own choice,” he added.