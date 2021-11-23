Pakistani expatriates protest outside the ECP, demanding the right to vote

ISLAMABAD: On Monday, abroad Pakistanis staged a protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) offices to demand that they be granted the right to vote.

The protest organized by Pakistan Overseas Forum was participated by dozens of overseas Pakistan in front of ECP. The protestors were holding banners and placards.

Talking to newsmen, Chairman of Overseas Commission Forum, Shahid Ranjha said that they were protesting for their basic right to the vote as the ECP has failed to provide them with the right to vote.

He appealed to the chief election commissioner to implement the legislation of the joint parliament. Ranjha said that overseas Pakistanis will never forget the contribution of Prime Minister Imran Khan in ensuring their right to vote.

Earlier, the delegation of the protestors filed another plea in the ECP urging the electoral body to ensure their right to vote within 90 days as the government has passed the bill from the joint session of the parliament.

On Wednesday, the government succeeded in getting two crucial amendments to the Elections Act 2017 passed in a joint sitting of Parliament. The amendments relate to electronic voting machines and the right of overseas Pakistanis to vote.

The bills related to the use of EVMs and overseas Pakistanis’ right to the franchise were presented by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan in the joint session.

The Supreme Court ordered in 2016 that expatriate Pakistanis be given the right to vote, but the electoral body has failed miserably, they claimed.