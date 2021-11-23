New York property case: IHC extends Zardari’s interim bail

ISLAMABAD: On Tuesday, a bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) extended interim bail of former president Asif Ali Zardari in the New York apartment case.

Earlier, the court heard the pre-arrest bail plea of Asif Zardari and ordered an extension in his temporary bail.

The high court bench extended further hearing of the case till December 14 and ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit its written reply in the next hearing of the case.

The court had granted the PPP leader an interim bail in the case in a previous hearing until November 23 (today).

However, the accountability court had served Asif Zardari a notice along with a questionnaire to provide information about his Belair apartment, 524 East 72nd Street, 37F, Manhattan, New York, United States. He had obtained pre-arrest bail from the IHC to avoid his arrest by the NAB.

However, Asif Ali Zardari denied owning the expensive apartment in Manhattan. “I had sold out the apartment the same year I purchased it,” the sources quoted him as saying in the reply he filed through his lawyers.