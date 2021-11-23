Pakistan logs 315 fresh coronvirus cases in last 24 hours

On Tuesday morning, according to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country has recorded 5 coronavirus deaths and 315 new cases in the last 24 hours (Monday).

After adding the fresh 315 cases, the number of total infections now stands at 1,282,509. However, the overall death toll surged to 28,665.

Moreover, a total of 35,332 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 315 came COVID positive.

Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 0.89 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,026.

Statistics 23 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 35,332

Positive Cases: 315

Positivity %: 0.89%

Deaths : 5

Patients on Critical Care: 1026 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 23, 2021

However, as of yesterday, 8,010 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now climbed to 1,238,980.

As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 14,862.

Furthermore, 474,407 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 442,556 in Punjab, 179,644 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,506 in Islamabad, 33,453 in Balochistan, 34,536 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,408 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.

On the other hand, last week, the Natio­nal Command and Operation Centre decided to establish call centres and chatbots to reach the people eligible for Covid-19 vaccination. The decision came at a meeting of the NCOC chaired by Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar.