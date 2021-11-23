Investigation of Saudi envoy murder case continues

On Monday, a police team, under the supervision of Sindh Police Inspector General Mushtaq Mehr, visited the Saudi consulate in Karachi to investigate the murder of Saudi diplomat Hassan Al Qahtani, Daily Times reported.

The visiting dignitaries informed the Saudi authorities about the progress in connection with solving a mystery. The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was formed to probe into the matter.

The JIT is being headed by DIG CTD Omar Shahid Hamid. He maintained that it has been decided to keep the Saudi authorities informed on the results and progress of the investigation.

He said that the next meeting of JIT will be held in 15 days to review the progress.

According to the police, the investigation at that time found the involvement of Raza Imam, Ali Mustahasan and Waqar Ahmed in the murder case but the police could not detain them so far.