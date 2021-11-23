Elephant in the Room

Another day and another door to mount guard on. The ongoing melodrama casting none other than the pinnacle of the Pakistani judiciary as the prime architect of political upheaval was ignominious enough. Ergo, there remained little need of Saturday’s public display of the proverbial foot in the mouth to add another tangle.

Yes, former President of the Supreme Court Bar Association Ali Ahmad Kurd’s dismay at Pakistani judiciary landing at 126th slot in Rule of Law Index was well-founded. A country that does not champion (at least) the fundamental freedoms of those living under its flag is sitting on a powder keg that might explode at any moment. For if the human rights agenda falls on hard times, what exactly is there to put brakes on anarchy from reigning supreme?But making a monkey out of an entire institution just because you can, sounds like a page taken out of a very petty handbook. Being the top-most judge, Chief Justice of Pakistan was well-expected to take up the cudgels for his esteemed institution and the morals of the judges under him. While chatter on social media is hell-bent on finding flaws with this defence, a realistic glance would substantiate his claims.

It is not the courts that need to be saved from some reckless monster. Rather, as has always been the case in our blessed land, it is politics that needs fixing. Starting from the very bottom to the highest rung of the ladder, why does anyone enjoying even a pinch of influence believe he can hire justice to do their dirty laundry. That judges have been ambushed. shot dead with their family members and cherry-picked by suicide bombers is old news. If it is not the labyrinth of terror ready to consume their lives, those with spite have their eyes set on the target. Pick any judge sitting in any court in any district and they would have a couple of blood-chilling tales in their saddle. Even more worrisome are those flexing the political muscle and ready to spit in the broth.

Because following the law is of no use here. Whichever way the pen goes, the other side is holding out the prejudice placard. This is not to say our courtrooms are all rainbows and sunny days. As quoted by the IHC CJ Athar Minallah, the Mohtarma Nusrat Bhutto case and the Zafar Ali Shah case remain a shameful blot on the entire judiciary. There have been innumerable instances where the supremacy of the law has been challenged by the supremacy of power. However, to say that no one can pluck up the courage to defy influence is a gross understatement. Notwithstanding what later became of the movement’s standard-bearers, the story of Musharraf’s ultimate fall from grace was originally rubberstamped by the determination of a handful of stubborn judges. Today, the need to uphold the law, which, in turn, is upholding the foundations of our democracy is probably stronger than the dark dictatorship days. Though hard to detect, the enemies are all the more vicious as they plan to hammer the code into one of their likings. Sadly, we, too, are more invested in flogging the dead horse–let’s correct the courts–than addressing the real elephant in the room: dirty politics. *