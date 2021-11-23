Afghanistan’s Plight

Afghanistan is an unfortunate land whose miseries–however heart-wrenching–never seem to stay in focus for long. As the US government is bent upon holding on to its frozen assets, all cries for survival are falling on deaf ears. The same Pentagon that had no issues with sitting on the same table as members of the designated terrorist organisation now wishes to turn its screw in a bit to extract commitments on human rights.

That too, when humanitarian watchdogs have gotten hoarse sounding the alarm over a looming catastrophe. The fact that millions of Afghan lives, whose vulnerability to Taliban persecution was an overworked theme plastered across Washington, have already been forgotten is an unfortunate reality. Showing up a mirror to US’s saviour complex, this obsession with keeping Kabul in check feels like a crusade to punish those living in the drought-stricken poor lands for being born in the wrong place. No matter what the hot seat claimed after taking over, no government can function without money.

The horrors of the liquidity crisis are already unravelling before our eyes. News of the Taliban opening up their drawstrings to pay civil employees (waiting for months) is a heartening development. Sadly, money talks louder than any commitment. And the fast-exacerbating hunger crisis (nearly 23 million marching to starvation) can only be resolved if the stockpile that would cover over a year-and-a-half’s expenses is released. It goes without saying that a country relying on international aid for over 40 per cent of its GDP was, plainly put, a disaster-in-making. There’s a double whammy at play: most do not have the money to buy bread, and the fortunate few that do cannot find one. But are the American hands not tainted in this bloodied debacle of the Afghan economy.

Simply shrugging shoulders in resignation cannot exonerate the policymakers sitting in Washington for leaving out the poor country (they claimed to build with their blood, sweat and tears) in the cold. Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s request is the latest of his government’s attempts to call on the US Congress to access what is rightfully theirs. If reports of desperate parents offering their children for marriage just to make ends meet cannot convince the US to step over its scalded psycho, what would? It has been rightly pointed out that fears of survival are bound to trigger mass migration. If America still feels justified in kicking the knocked-out, European countries might have a change of heart: if not for humanity, for their economics. *