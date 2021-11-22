Church leaders laud Hungarian support for higher education of Christian students

A high-level delegation of Hungarian government officials met with senior leaders of the Pakistani church at the Diocese of Raiwind Head Office on Monday.

The delegation led by Tristan Azbej, secretary of the Hungary Helps programme of the Hungarian Prime Minister’s Office, and Hungarian Ambassador to Pakistan Bela Fazakas discussed the situation of Pakistani Christians as well as strengthening of the church in Pakistan with the bishops.

Talking to the delegation, Church of Pakistan Moderator/President Bishop Dr Azad Marshall lauded the Hungarian government’s support to the Pakistani Christian community, especially the grant of scholarships for higher education for Christian students under Hungary Helps programme.

Bishop Marshall told the delegation that Hungarian support to Pakistani Christian students would prove to be a harbinger of change for the marginalized community. He urged the officials for an extension in the number of scholarships so that more Christian students could benefit from the opportunity.

“Quality education will contribute to changing the lives of Pakistani Christians since a majority of the challenges facing us stem from poverty and lack of education. We believe that the Hungarian government’s support will help us in alleviating the socio-economic status of our community and secure the future of our children,” he said.

Earlier, the Hungarian delegation also met with parents of students currently studying on scholarships in Hungary.