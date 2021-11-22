Impact of Covid-19 on women’s education

By Wali Rauf

With the ongoing pandemic and further closure of schools to inhibit the spread of COVID—19, many educational institutions including those for young girls were forced to remain closed for an indefinite period of time.

Since the implementation of a lockdown as a curative measure during the first wave of the virus in March 2020, the state of educational institutions has remained highly unpredictable and greatly subject to change according to the needs of the time. As a result, problems such as incomplete syllabi as well as lack of any formal education for extensive periods of time has become widespread particularly in Government-Administered institutions.

From the common eye, the closure of schools for younger students as well the option to shift online does not appear to cause much problems, especially since the initial lockdown proceeded primarily through the summer-holiday season of 2020 (July-September). But the incurred problems became more prevalent as the academic year in many schools restarted in early September-which was seen to have particularly negative impacts on students from Girls-Only institutions. Continued fees and not proper education being provided to young girls had caused a widespread withdrawal of students from such schools and colleges across the country. Apart from the financial strain, another cause of such “bold” decisions was the revival of the conventional mindsets and views of the local community, further inhibiting the limited opportunities of girls from across Pakistan to gain education.

Furthermore, the closure of schools and the resulting back-outs by girls from various educational institutions was made worse by the inability of such students to use online platforms as a medium of study due to the high prices of electronic devices and poor internet connections particularly in rural areas.

Currently, efforts are underway by organizations such as the National Commission for Human Development to design programs for formal education within the country as part of a national Vision for 2025. But these attempts have been hindered due to lack of resources and willingness of parents in the lower class to provide education to nearly 87% of girls in different districts.

Despite the reopening of schools and possible recommencement of formal education after an easement on the lockdown conditions, the educational crisis of young girls still remains a major issue in Pakistan-one that may require a major change in social perception to curb the conventional thinking of keeping women at home as well as keeping them out of schools.

In light of the aforementioned challenges faced at a state level, there are several changes that must be put into place in an attempt to deal with the educational crisis for young women: a need for greater representation of women’s education as well as adequate participation in educational policy and reform making, recognizing social responsibility and civic building as means of state building and addressing historical and contemporary injustices based on gender-based norms.

A need has also been felt, particularly in cultural and ethnic minorities of the country, for the provision of education in regional languages (other than Urdu). Speakers of languages such as Pashto, Sindhi, Balochi and even Pashto have faced a language barrier in the context of receiving education far before the ongoing conditions, although they have certainly been made worse by the lack of a platform for continuing the limiting education that they might have received.

However, the alarming conditions have paved the way for the formation of newer bodies such as the Pakistan Alliance for Girls Education (PAGE) with 4960 enrollments and developments in catering to the online or social distant structure. The latest success has also made clear the inequalities in the educational opportunities for underprivileged girls in the country-compared not only to that available for those more fortunate but also for the male-community living in the same social set-up. These alarming discoveries and troubling statistics have caught interest of women’s education initiatives such as those formed due to Public-Private partnerships and has resulted in a proliferation in the literate-female communities.

Although the point of considerable success seems relatively distant from where the system currently stands, it is safe to say the current work carried out specifically during the lockdown period is a step in the right direction, helping to mold the existing “protective” mindset and give way to the development of Women’s Literacy across the country as a whole.

With the reopening of school in previous weeks, and the recent administration of COVID-19 vaccinations, the challenges incurred due to the online platform now seem to have transformed into those brought about due to fluctuation in government policy and sporadic lockdowns in certain parts of cities. With all things considered, the progress of women’s education, although better than previous years, seems bleak due to the institutional discrepancies, educational challenges and uncertain conditions-all which have very little recognition in the state government and abroad.

The author is currently studying A Levels at the Aitchison College and is general secretary of the Science Society.